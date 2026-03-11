Mothercare (LON:MTC) Sets New 52-Week Low – Should You Sell?

Mothercare plc (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1.50 and last traded at GBX 1.77, with a volume of 28690 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.28.

Mothercare Trading Down 16.4%

The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 2.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2.45. The firm has a market cap of £8.46 million, a P/E ratio of 1.36, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,691.67.

Mothercare (LON:MTC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 23rd. The company reported GBX (0.30) EPS for the quarter. Analysts predict that Mothercare plc will post 0.2157576 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Andrew Cook acquired 5,000,000 shares of Mothercare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £50,000. Also, insider Clive Whiley bought 42,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 1 per share, for a total transaction of £420,000. 10.96% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mothercare plc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialist franchisor of products for parents and young children under the Mothercare brand. The company provides clothing, footwear, home and travel products, and toys. It operates through Mothercare stores, as well as online stores under the Mothercare brand. The company was founded in 1961 and is headquartered in Hemel Hempstead, the United Kingdom.

