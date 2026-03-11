Morris Young Sells 8,300 Shares of AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI) Stock

AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) CEO Morris Young sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.65, for a total transaction of $329,095.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,469,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $97,933,834.70. This trade represents a 0.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

AXT Stock Up 14.9%

Shares of AXTI traded up $5.74 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $44.30. 14,447,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,881,116. AXT Inc has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $47.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.10.

Get AXT alerts:

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). AXT had a negative net margin of 24.07% and a negative return on equity of 10.59%. The business had revenue of $23.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.24 million. Equities research analysts expect that AXT Inc will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trending Headlines about AXT

Positive Sentiment: Unusually large call‑option buying — 14,442 calls traded (≈171% above average) — indicating strong short‑term bullish positioning/speculation that can amplify upward price moves via delta hedging and momentum trading.

Unusually large call‑option buying — 14,442 calls traded (≈171% above average) — indicating strong short‑term bullish positioning/speculation that can amplify upward price moves via delta hedging and momentum trading. Positive Sentiment: AXT was highlighted among the “12 Best Performing Stocks in February,” reflecting recent momentum that can attract momentum and retail buyers. Article Title

AXT was highlighted among the “12 Best Performing Stocks in February,” reflecting recent momentum that can attract momentum and retail buyers. Neutral Sentiment: Short‑interest entries are inconsistent and show 0 shares / 0.0 days‑to‑cover with NaN changes — likely a data artifact. This provides little reliable signal about current bearish positioning or squeeze risk.

Short‑interest entries are inconsistent and show 0 shares / 0.0 days‑to‑cover with NaN changes — likely a data artifact. This provides little reliable signal about current bearish positioning or squeeze risk. Negative Sentiment: Recent Q4/FY2025 results were mixed to weak: revenue fell to ~$23.0M (down from prior quarter) and GAAP gross margin was ~20.9%; prior quarter earnings missed consensus (EPS modestly below estimates). Those fundamental datapoints can weigh on longer‑term sentiment. Article Title

Recent Q4/FY2025 results were mixed to weak: revenue fell to ~$23.0M (down from prior quarter) and GAAP gross margin was ~20.9%; prior quarter earnings missed consensus (EPS modestly below estimates). Those fundamental datapoints can weigh on longer‑term sentiment. Negative Sentiment: Director Jesse Chen sold shares in early March (12,452 shares on Mar 9 at ~$37.69 and 2,000 shares on Mar 6 at ~$36.63), reducing his stake by several percent. Insider selling can be interpreted negatively even though he retains a meaningful holding. SEC filing: SEC Filing

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Here are the key news stories impacting AXT this week:

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. grew its position in AXT by 2,333,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 23,337 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,336 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. White Pine Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 860,411 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 23,467 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of AXT by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 22,952 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 2,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of AXT by 30.1% during the 4th quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 3,467 shares during the period. 49.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush boosted their price objective on AXT from $8.50 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 20th. Northland Securities set a $20.00 price target on AXT in a research report on Monday, December 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded AXT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 14th. B. Riley Financial upped their price objective on shares of AXT to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 target price on AXT in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AXT currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.80.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AXT

About AXT

(Get Free Report)

AXT, Inc (NASDAQ: AXTI) is a global supplier of compound and single-element semiconductor substrates, offering a range of materials critical for high-performance electronic and optoelectronic devices. Founded in 1986 and headquartered in Fremont, California, AXT specializes in the development, manufacture and distribution of wafers composed of gallium arsenide (GaAs), indium phosphide (InP), gallium nitride (GaN) and other compound semiconductor materials. These substrates serve as the foundational platforms for devices used in data communications, wireless infrastructure, advanced computing, consumer electronics and photovoltaic applications.

AXT’s product portfolio encompasses a variety of wafer sizes, dopant concentrations and crystal orientations, tailored to meet the precise specifications of its customers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for AXT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.