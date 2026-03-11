Morgan Stanley Lowers Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Price Target to $27.00

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report released on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 26.28% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Evercore assumed coverage on shares of Mirion Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Mirion Technologies from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Mirion Technologies from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $27.63.

Mirion Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of MIR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.38. 795,576 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,093,506. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.83. Mirion Technologies has a 12-month low of $12.00 and a 12-month high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 193.97 and a beta of 0.99.

Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $277.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $281.17 million. Mirion Technologies had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 6.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 earnings per share. Mirion Technologies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.500-0.570 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mirion Technologies will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirion Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Salomon & Ludwin LLC purchased a new position in Mirion Technologies during the third quarter worth about $30,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Mirion Technologies by 175.4% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Fortress Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Mirion Technologies in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Mirion Technologies

Mirion Technologies Inc (NYSE: MIR) is a leading global provider of radiation detection, measurement and monitoring solutions. The company’s portfolio includes instrumentation, software and service offerings designed to detect, quantify and manage radiation in nuclear power, oil and gas, defense and homeland security, medical imaging and diagnostic applications. Mirion’s product suite spans personal and environmental dosimetry, area monitors, digital imaging detectors and turnkey solutions for decommissioning and environmental remediation projects.

Mirion traces its origins to the combination of several established radiation measurement businesses, including the former Canberra nuclear instrumentation division, and has been supported by private equity investors before completing its initial public offering on the New York Stock Exchange in 2023.

