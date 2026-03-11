Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04), FiscalAI reports. Montauk Renewables had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 3.57%. The firm had revenue of $43.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.39 million.

Montauk Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MNTK traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $1.35. The stock had a trading volume of 370,420 shares, compared to its average volume of 458,212. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.59 and a 200-day moving average of $1.84. The firm has a market cap of $192.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.50 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Montauk Renewables has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $2.93.

Get Montauk Renewables alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MNTK shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Zacks Research raised Montauk Renewables from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Montauk Renewables in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 6.9% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 97,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Montauk Renewables by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 342,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after acquiring an additional 6,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 6,323 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 107,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 6,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Montauk Renewables by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 8,054 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.35% of the company’s stock.

Montauk Renewables Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Montauk Renewables Holdings, Inc is a renewable energy company headquartered in Irving, Texas, specializing in the capture and conversion of landfill gas into clean energy products. The company’s core operations focus on the design, development and operation of landfill gas collection systems that extract methane and other biogases generated by municipal solid waste. Montauk processes this gas into renewable natural gas (RNG) suitable for pipeline injection and also generates electricity for sale to utilities and commercial consumers.

Through its subsidiaries, Montauk provides a suite of environmental and waste‐management services across the United States and Canada.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Montauk Renewables Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Montauk Renewables and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.