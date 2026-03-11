Monster Beverage Corporation $MNST Stock Holdings Raised by Capital Research Global Investors

Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 71.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,033,066 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,096,575 shares during the quarter. Capital Research Global Investors owned approximately 0.52% of Monster Beverage worth $338,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in Monster Beverage by 222.4% in the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 50,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after acquiring an additional 34,697 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC increased its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 76.4% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 108,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,823,000 after purchasing an additional 47,165 shares during the period. VestGen Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 449.4% in the second quarter. VestGen Advisors LLC now owns 21,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 17,974 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Monster Beverage by 87.8% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,163,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares during the period. Finally, ABN AMRO Bank N.V. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage during the third quarter worth $59,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MNST opened at $76.70 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Corporation has a 1-year low of $54.00 and a 1-year high of $87.38. The company has a 50 day moving average of $80.13 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. The firm has a market cap of $74.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.54, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.44.

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.02. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 22.97%.The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. Monster Beverage’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Corporation will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Emelie Tirre sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.31, for a total value of $2,199,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 63,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,687,368.09. This trade represents a 31.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodney C. Sacks sold 206,543 shares of Monster Beverage stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.58, for a total value of $15,197,433.94. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. 7.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Mkm restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective on shares of Monster Beverage in a research note on Wednesday, December 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Argus upped their price objective on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 target price (up from $53.00) on shares of Monster Beverage in a research report on Wednesday, December 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on Monster Beverage from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $84.14.

Monster Beverage Corporation (NASDAQ: MNST) is an American beverage company best known for its Monster Energy brand of energy drinks. The company’s product portfolio centers on carbonated energy beverages and a range of complementary ready-to-drink offerings, including energy coffees, hydration beverages and other flavored functional drinks. Monster markets multiple sub-brands and flavor variants to address different consumer segments and consumption occasions.

Originally organized around the Hansen’s Natural line of juices and sodas, the company pivoted toward the energy drink category and formally adopted the Monster Beverage name in the early 2010s to reflect its strategic focus.

