Mincon Group (LON:MCON) Sets New 52-Week High – Time to Buy?

Shares of Mincon Group plc (LON:MCON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 56 and last traded at GBX 52, with a volume of 10002 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 54.

Mincon Group Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 48.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 44.21. The company has a market cap of £129.61 million, a P/E ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 0.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.65.

Mincon Group Company Profile

Mincon Group plc engages in the design, manufacture, sale, and servicing of rock drilling tools and associated products in Ireland, the Americas, Australasia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers drill rigs and mast attachments for excavators and skid steers; down the hole (DTH) hammers; DTH drill bits for various rock-drilling applications; rotary drill bits; and construction and geotechnical solutions, including foundation drilling, pipe pile-walls, fore poling, well drilling, and anchoring.

