Microsoft Corporation $MSFT is Intech Investment Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Free Report) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 865,534 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,851 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 4.0% of Intech Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Intech Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $448,303,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 51.3% in the 2nd quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 59 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation acquired a new position in Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSFT shares. Daiwa Securities Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $630.00 to $600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Microsoft from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.95.

Key Microsoft News

Here are the key news stories impacting Microsoft this week:

Microsoft Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $405.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a PE ratio of 25.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $432.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $478.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Microsoft Corporation has a 52 week low of $344.79 and a 52 week high of $555.45.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 28th. The software giant reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.86 by $0.28. Microsoft had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 39.04%.The business had revenue of $81.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Microsoft Corporation will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be issued a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 22.76%.

Insider Transactions at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 12,321 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $5,045,695.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 137,933 shares in the company, valued at $56,486,322.16. The trade was a 8.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John W. Stanton bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $397.35 per share, with a total value of $1,986,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 83,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,339,651.75. The trade was a 6.34% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.

Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).

Featured Stories

