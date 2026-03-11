Microsoft Corporation Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.91 (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.91 per share by the software giant on Thursday, June 11th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.
Microsoft has raised its dividend by an average of 0.1%per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 23 consecutive years. Microsoft has a dividend payout ratio of 24.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Microsoft to earn $14.70 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.64 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 24.8%.
Microsoft Trading Down 0.2%
Microsoft stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $404.88. The company had a trading volume of 25,353,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,256,637. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $432.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $478.00. Microsoft has a 1 year low of $344.79 and a 1 year high of $555.45.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several research analysts have issued reports on MSFT shares. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, January 18th. Melius Research set a $430.00 price target on Microsoft in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird set a $540.00 target price on Microsoft and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $641.00 target price (down from $645.00) on shares of Microsoft in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, New Street Research boosted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $670.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, forty have issued a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $591.95.
Microsoft Company Profile
Microsoft Corporation is a global technology company headquartered in Redmond, Washington. Founded in 1975 by Bill Gates and Paul Allen, Microsoft develops, licenses and supports a broad range of software products, services and devices for consumers, enterprises and governments worldwide. Its operations span personal computing, productivity software, cloud infrastructure, enterprise applications, developer tools and gaming.
Microsoft’s product portfolio includes the Windows operating system and the Microsoft 365 suite of productivity and collaboration tools (Office apps, Outlook, Teams).
