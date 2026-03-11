MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $308.15, but opened at $281.39. MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN shares last traded at $257.41, with a volume of 383,254 shares trading hands.

MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.92 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $353.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $246.45.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN stock. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:GDXU – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 20,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,019,000. Jump Financial LLC owned approximately 0.24% of MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN as of its most recent SEC filing.

About MicroSectors Gold Miners 3x Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold Miners 3X Leveraged ETN (GDXU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network MicroSectors Gold Miners index. The fund provides 3x daily leveraged exposure to a market-cap weighted index comprised of two gold miners ETFs. GDXU was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

Featured Stories

