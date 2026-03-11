MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,912 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the February 12th total of 654,214 shares. Approximately 139.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 139.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.3%

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,807. MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $316.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03.

About MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN

The MicroSectors Gold -3X Inverse Leveraged ETNs (DULL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund is an exchange-traded note that provides 3x daily inverse leveraged exposure to the spot price of gold by tracking GLD, an ETF that physically holds gold bars. DULL was launched on Feb 24, 2023 and is issued by REX Microsectors.

