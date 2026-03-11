MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:DULL – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,912 shares, a decline of 97.9% from the February 12th total of 654,214 shares. Approximately 139.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 12,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Based on an average daily volume of 12,125 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Approximately 139.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN Stock Down 3.3%
MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN stock traded down $1.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $40.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,807. MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN has a 12 month low of $37.18 and a 12 month high of $316.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.03.
About MicroSectors Gold -3x Inverse Leveraged ETN
