Melkior Resources (CVE:MKR) Shares Up 29% – Still a Buy?

Melkior Resources Inc. (CVE:MKR – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 29% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.21 and last traded at C$0.20. Approximately 355,769 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average daily volume of 242,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.92 million, a P/E ratio of -3.40 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.13 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.14.

Melkior Resources Inc, a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Canada. The company primarily explores for gold, zinc, and silver deposits, as well as base metals. Its flagship property includes the Carscallen project, which comprises 320 claim units covering an area of approximately 47 square kilometers located to the west of Timmins, Ontario. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Timmins, Canada.

