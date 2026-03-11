Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. Has $234,000 Stake in Kimco Realty Corporation $KIM

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lowered its stake in Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE:KIM – Free Report) by 91.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 110,880 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Kimco Realty were worth $234,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kimco Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. City Holding Co. bought a new position in Kimco Realty in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. CYBER HORNET ETFs LLC acquired a new stake in Kimco Realty in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Lavaca Capital LLC increased its position in Kimco Realty by 869.5% in the second quarter. Lavaca Capital LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new stake in Kimco Realty during the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.25% of the company’s stock.

Kimco Realty Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:KIM opened at $23.16 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a current ratio of 3.31. The company has a market capitalization of $15.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.60, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.04. Kimco Realty Corporation has a 52 week low of $17.93 and a 52 week high of $23.91.

Kimco Realty Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.40%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KIM shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Kimco Realty in a research note on Friday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kimco Realty from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised Kimco Realty from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $24.23.

Kimco Realty Profile

Founded in 1958 by Milton Cooper and headquartered in Jericho, New York, Kimco Realty Corporation (NYSE: KIM) is a leading publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in the ownership, operation and development of open-air shopping centers. The company’s portfolio, concentrated on neighborhood and community centers anchored by grocery stores, encompasses approximately 400 properties across the United States, with selective holdings in Canada and Mexico.

Kimco’s core business activities include acquiring, repositioning and managing retail real estate assets that serve as daily-need destinations for consumers.

