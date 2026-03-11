MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL) Receives $19.57 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

MaxLinear, Inc (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $19.5714.

MXL has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of MaxLinear in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark raised their price target on MaxLinear from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 16th.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $16.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.96. MaxLinear has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

MaxLinear (NASDAQ:MXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $136.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.82 million. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 29.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.95%. The company’s revenue was up 48.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MaxLinear will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

MaxLinear announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, November 24th that allows the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other MaxLinear news, insider Steven G. Litchfield sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 368,364 shares in the company, valued at $6,446,370. This represents a 5.15% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,929 shares of company stock worth $746,456. 7.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MXL. Pure Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,424,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in MaxLinear by 419.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,149,589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,467,000 after buying an additional 1,736,141 shares during the period. Summit Global Investments raised its stake in MaxLinear by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 58,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after buying an additional 23,510 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd raised its stake in MaxLinear by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 54,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 23,417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new stake in MaxLinear during the fourth quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

MaxLinear, Inc is a provider of radio-frequency (RF), analog, and mixed-signal integrated circuits for broadband communications, data center connectivity, and video infrastructure applications. The company’s product portfolio includes high-performance RF front-end modules, broadband power amplifiers, optical and Ethernet transceivers, and network processors designed to support demanding signal processing requirements.

MaxLinear’s semiconductor solutions are used by cable and satellite television operators, fiber-to-the-home service providers, network equipment manufacturers, and data center operators.

