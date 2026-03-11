Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI) Hits New 12-Month Low – Here’s Why

The Marzetti Company (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $150.16 and last traded at $152.8850, with a volume of 76988 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $157.61.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MZTI shares. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Marzetti from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Marzetti from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 31st. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $184.00 target price on shares of Marzetti in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Marzetti in a research note on Friday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $188.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.30 and a 200-day moving average of $168.46.

Marzetti (NASDAQ:MZTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.08). Marzetti had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 9.25%.The firm had revenue of $509.77 million for the quarter. Marzetti’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that The Marzetti Company will post 6.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. Marzetti’s payout ratio is presently 61.26%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Marzetti in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Marzetti in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Marzetti in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in Marzetti during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Marzetti during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.44% of the company’s stock.

Lancaster Colony Corporation engages in the manufacturing and marketing of specialty food products for the retail and foodservice channels in the United States. It operates in two segments, Retail and Foodservice. The company offers frozen garlic bread under the New York BRAND Bakery; frozen Parkerhouse style yeast and dinner rolls under the Sister Schubert's brand; salad dressings under the Marzetti, Simply Dressed, Cardini's, and Girard's brands; vegetable and fruit dips under the Marzetti brand; croutons and salad toppings under the New York BRAND Bakery, Chatham Village, and Marzetti brands; and frozen pasta under the Marzetti Frozen Pasta brand.

