Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. $MRSH Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. trimmed its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 324,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 13,357 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.07% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $65,279,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors grew its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 6.0% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 15,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,070,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the third quarter valued at $2,161,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG increased its holdings in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 188,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 27.6% in the third quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 1,264,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $254,784,000 after purchasing an additional 273,303 shares during the period. 87.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MRSH opened at $173.93 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $84.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $170.37 and a 1 year high of $248.00.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MRSH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.15. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 31.60%. The company had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.87 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.70%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MRSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $199.00 target price (down from $213.00) on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Friday, February 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Thursday, January 29th. They issued a “hold (c)” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $199.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $216.18.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO John Q. Doyle sold 16,655 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.30, for a total transaction of $3,052,861.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 116,811 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,411,456.30. The trade was a 12.48% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE: MMC) is a global professional services firm headquartered in New York City that provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy and people. Founded in 1905, the company has grown into a diversified group of businesses focused on insurance brokerage and risk management, reinsurance, human capital and investment consulting, and management consulting. Its long history and scale position it as a prominent adviser to corporations, governments and other institutions seeking to manage risk and optimize human and financial capital.

The firm operates through several well-known subsidiaries and business units that specialize in distinct services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.