Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Marks and Spencer Group plc (LON:MKS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 419.29.

MKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Marks and Spencer Group to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 412 to GBX 415 in a research report on Thursday, January 8th. Shore Capital Group reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 440 price objective on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Friday, January 9th.

Shares of LON:MKS opened at GBX 352.50 on Wednesday. Marks and Spencer Group has a 52 week low of GBX 315.30 and a 52 week high of GBX 417.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 121.22, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 370.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 361.87. The company has a market capitalization of £7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 391.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.04.

In related news, insider Stuart Machin sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 404, for a total transaction of £606,000. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

M&S has a heritage of quality, innovation and value for money and has been voted the UK’s most trusted brand. From these foundations, M&S is reshaping for sustainable profitable growth and value creation.

We operate as a family of businesses, selling high-quality, great-value, own-brand products and services, alongside a carefully selected range of third-party brands. We do this through a network of stores and websites globally, and together, across our stores, support centres, warehouses and supply chain, our 65,000 colleagues serve over 30 million customers each year.

