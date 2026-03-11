Mark Romaine Sells 2,500 Shares of Global Partners (NYSE:GLP) Stock

Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) COO Mark Romaine sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 166,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,997,232. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Mark Romaine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Global Partners alerts:

On Tuesday, March 10th, Mark Romaine sold 252 shares of Global Partners stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $12,222.00.

Global Partners Stock Performance

Shares of GLP traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.86. 29,183 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 44,510. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 22.68 and a beta of 1.00. Global Partners LP has a 52-week low of $39.58 and a 52-week high of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

Global Partners ( NYSE:GLP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 27th. The energy company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.94 billion. Global Partners had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 15.99%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Global Partners LP will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 9th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. This is a positive change from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.4%. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on GLP shares. Zacks Research raised Global Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 6th. Wall Street Zen raised Global Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Global Partners from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Global Partners in a report on Monday, December 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on GLP

Institutional Trading of Global Partners

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GLP. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Global Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Global Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Global Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.12% of the company’s stock.

About Global Partners

(Get Free Report)

Global Partners LP is a publicly traded master limited partnership engaged in the wholesale distribution and retail marketing of petroleum products. The company sources refined petroleum products from major refineries and suppliers and transports them through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals and storage facilities. Global Partners focuses on delivering fuel and related services to commercial, industrial and residential customers, positioning itself as a key midstream and downstream energy operator in its core markets.

Through its extensive terminal network in the northeastern United States and eastern Canada, Global Partners supplies gasoline, diesel, home heating oil, kerosene, propane and biofuels to a broad customer base.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.