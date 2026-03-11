Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (MMI) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 13th

Marcus & Millichap, Inc. (NYSE:MMI – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Friday, April 3rd. This represents a yield of 190.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

Marcus & Millichap has a dividend payout ratio of 73.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Marcus & Millichap Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:MMI opened at $26.41 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.62. Marcus & Millichap has a one year low of $24.43 and a one year high of $36.70. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -660.01 and a beta of 1.32.

Marcus & Millichap Company Profile

Marcus & Millichap ( NYSE:MMI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $243.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.45 million. Marcus & Millichap had a positive return on equity of 0.20% and a negative net margin of 0.25%.

Marcus & Millichap (NYSE: MMI) is a leading commercial real estate brokerage firm focused on investment sales, financing, research and advisory services. Founded in 1971 by George M. Marcus and William A. Millichap, the company has grown to specialize in the marketing of multifamily, retail, office, industrial, hospitality and other commercial property types. Through an extensive network of investment specialists, Marcus & Millichap connects property owners and investors with tailored transactions across a range of asset classes.

The firm offers comprehensive capital markets solutions, including debt and equity placement, structured finance, and customized financing programs.

