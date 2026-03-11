Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in lululemon athletica inc. $LULU

Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in lululemon athletica inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 84.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,500 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares during the quarter. lululemon athletica comprises approximately 0.2% of Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Marathon Trading Investment Management LLC’s holdings in lululemon athletica were worth $2,402,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of lululemon athletica by 81.9% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 151 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp raised its holdings in shares of lululemon athletica by 187.5% in the third quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp now owns 161 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its stake in lululemon athletica by 18,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 185 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in shares of lululemon athletica by 464.0% during the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 141 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC raised its position in lululemon athletica by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 195 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

lululemon athletica stock opened at $166.43 on Wednesday. lululemon athletica inc. has a 12 month low of $159.25 and a 12 month high of $348.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $187.14 and its 200-day moving average is $183.16. The company has a market cap of $19.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.00.

lululemon athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 11th. The apparel retailer reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.37. lululemon athletica had a return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 15.72%.The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.53 EPS. lululemon athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. lululemon athletica has set its FY 2025 guidance at 12.920-13.020 EPS and its Q4 2025 guidance at 4.660-4.760 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that lululemon athletica inc. will post 14.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on lululemon athletica from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of lululemon athletica in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of lululemon athletica from $206.00 to $189.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of lululemon athletica from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 12th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on lululemon athletica from $230.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating, thirty have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.78.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 13,511 shares of lululemon athletica stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $2,756,244.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 5,318 shares in the company, valued at $1,084,872. This trade represents a 71.76% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

lululemon athletica inc. is a design-focused athletic apparel company known for performance-oriented apparel, footwear and accessories. The company’s product portfolio centers on technical apparel for yoga, running, training and everyday active lifestyle use and includes tops, bottoms, outerwear, underwear, bags and a growing footwear assortment. lululemon emphasizes fabric science and product innovation, marketing garments that blend performance features with lifestyle styling.

Products are developed in-house and produced through a network of third-party manufacturers.

