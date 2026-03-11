Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC Raises Stake in Apple Inc. $AAPL

Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 270,359 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,305 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up 6.0% of Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $68,842,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Isthmus Partners LLC increased its holdings in Apple by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 97,177 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,808 shares during the period. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 110.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC now owns 135 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 1,800.0% during the 1st quarter. ROSS JOHNSON & Associates LLC now owns 190 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC grew its position in shares of Apple by 333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 260 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $65,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Apple from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 30th. KGI Securities upgraded Apple to an “outperform” rating and set a $306.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “buy (b-)” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, December 29th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $330.00 price objective on Apple in a report on Monday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating, twelve have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $297.58.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $260.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $263.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.18. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $288.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 32.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The iPhone maker reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $143.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.25 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 159.94% and a net margin of 27.04%.Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 12th. Investors of record on Monday, February 9th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 9th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 13.15%.

Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) is a multinational technology company headquartered in Cupertino, California, founded in 1976 by Steve Jobs, Steve Wozniak and Ronald Wayne. The company designs, develops and sells consumer electronics, software and services. Over its history Apple has evolved from personal computers to a broad portfolio that spans mobile devices, wearables, home entertainment and digital services.

Apple’s principal hardware products include the iPhone smartphone, iPad tablet, Mac personal computers, Apple Watch wearable devices and a range of accessories such as AirPods and HomePod.

