Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in GSR IV Acquisition Corp. $GSRFU

Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in GSR IV Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSRFU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,669,000.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GSRFU. Readystate Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GSR IV Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. TrueMark Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition during the third quarter worth $101,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $167,000. ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of GSR IV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,027,000. Finally, DLD Asset Management LP purchased a new position in GSR IV Acquisition in the third quarter valued at $2,027,000.

GSR IV Acquisition Stock Down 0.1%

GSRFU opened at $10.27 on Wednesday. GSR IV Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $11.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.42.

About GSR IV Acquisition

We are a blank check company incorporated as a Cayman Islands exempted company whose business purpose is to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, engaged in any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target with respect to an initial business combination with us.

