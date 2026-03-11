Magnetar Financial LLC Invests $6.99 Million in Galata Acquisition Corp. II $LATAU

Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:LATAU – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 700,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,986,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LATAU. Condor Capital Management acquired a new stake in Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II in the 3rd quarter valued at about $250,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $399,000. Finally, ATW Spac Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galata Acquisition Corp. II during the 3rd quarter worth about $624,000.

Get Galata Acquisition Corp. II alerts:

Galata Acquisition Corp. II Price Performance

LATAU stock opened at $11.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.19. Galata Acquisition Corp. II has a fifty-two week low of $9.98 and a fifty-two week high of $10.62.

About Galata Acquisition Corp. II

We are a blank check company incorporated on June 20, 2025 as a Cayman Islands exempted company and formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, amalgamation, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses, which we refer to throughout this prospectus as our initial business combination. We have not selected any specific business combination target and we have not, nor has anyone on our behalf, initiated any substantive discussions, directly or indirectly, with any business combination target.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Galata Acquisition Corp. II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galata Acquisition Corp. II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.