Magnetar Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Liberty Broadband Corporation $LBRDK

Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 731,342 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,372 shares during the quarter. Liberty Broadband accounts for about 0.3% of Magnetar Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Magnetar Financial LLC owned 0.51% of Liberty Broadband worth $46,469,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband by 195.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,054.1% during the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 427 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares in the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband during the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 59.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 733 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.22% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Liberty Broadband in a report on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Broadband currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J David Wargo sold 2,232 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total value of $128,585.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 471 shares in the company, valued at $27,134.31. This represents a 82.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 10.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 1.9%

NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $50.97 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $50.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a current ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Broadband Corporation has a one year low of $42.10 and a one year high of $104.00.

Liberty Broadband Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Broadband Corporation is a publicly traded holding company that principally invests in broadband and cable businesses. Established in 2014 as a spin-off from Liberty Interactive Corporation, the company was designed to provide investors with targeted exposure to high-growth broadband assets. Headquartered in Englewood, Colorado, Liberty Broadband uses a tracking-stock structure to reflect the performance of its key investments rather than operating a stand-alone service business.

The company’s primary asset is its substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest cable and broadband providers in the United States.

