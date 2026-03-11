Magnetar Financial LLC Has $8.04 Million Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. $SFM

Magnetar Financial LLC raised its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 149.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,884 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 44,312 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Sprouts Farmers Market worth $8,039,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Root Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Sprouts Farmers Market by 98.6% during the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Sprouts Farmers Market in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SFM. Bank of America reduced their target price on Sprouts Farmers Market from $104.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 20th. Barclays dropped their price target on Sprouts Farmers Market from $122.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a research note on Friday, February 20th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.75.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Down 1.9%

Shares of SFM opened at $76.28 on Wednesday. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.75 and a 52-week high of $182.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.41 and its 200-day moving average is $91.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.39, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.76.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 19th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.15 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 38.21% and a net margin of 5.95%.Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. Sprouts Farmers Market has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.280-5.440 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.660-1.700 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Joel D. Anderson purchased 4,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $77.17 per share, with a total value of $339,548.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 24,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,970.34. This trade represents a 21.57% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Alisa Gmelich sold 3,161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.39, for a total transaction of $250,951.79. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 5,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,773.28. This represents a 36.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc (NASDAQ: SFM) is a specialty grocery retailer focused on fresh, natural and organic foods. Headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, the company operates stores designed to offer an open-market shopping experience, emphasizing quality produce sourced from regional farmers alongside organic pantry staples, dairy, meat and seafood. Sprouts’ product assortment also includes bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, a deli and prepared foods, reflecting its commitment to wellness and affordable healthy living.

Founded in 2002 by members of the Boney family, Sprouts began as a single farmers market in Chandler, Arizona.

