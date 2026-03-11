Magnetar Financial LLC Grows Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

Magnetar Financial LLC grew its holdings in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) by 361.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,737 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,482 shares during the period. Magnetar Financial LLC’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $7,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bare Financial Services Inc grew its stake in Palantir Technologies by 54.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 45.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Palantir Technologies alerts:

Palantir Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock opened at $151.14 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.33 and a 200 day moving average of $169.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 239.91, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.70. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.12 and a fifty-two week high of $207.52.

Key Palantir Technologies News

Palantir Technologies ( NASDAQ:PLTR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 23.81% and a net margin of 36.31%.The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Here are the key news stories impacting Palantir Technologies this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 327,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total value of $43,738,207.36. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $79,162.24. The trade was a 99.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider David A. Glazer sold 17,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.72, for a total transaction of $2,331,809.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 392,370 shares in the company, valued at $52,467,716.40. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,054,279 shares of company stock worth $142,212,233. 12.93% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PLTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Northland Securities raised Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. UBS Group upgraded Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Loop Capital cut their target price on Palantir Technologies from $230.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $192.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Palantir Technologies

Palantir Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Palantir Technologies is a software company that develops data integration, analytics and operational decision-making platforms for government and commercial customers. Founded in 2003 by a team that included Alex Karp and Peter Thiel, Palantir has grown into a provider of enterprise-scale software designed to help organizations integrate disparate data sources, build analytic models and drive operational workflows. The company went public in 2020 and continues to position its products around large, complex data projects where security, provenance and real-time collaboration are important.

Palantir’s product portfolio centers on a small number of core platforms.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Palantir Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palantir Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.