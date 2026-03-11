Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 309,541 American Woodmark Corporation $AMWD

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 309,541 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,665,000. Magnetar Financial LLC owned about 2.12% of American Woodmark as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in American Woodmark during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,000. EMC Capital Management purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $109,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 2,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 399.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Woodmark Stock Down 1.3%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMWD opened at $41.68 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm has a market cap of $607.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.93 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.67. American Woodmark Corporation has a 12-month low of $39.76 and a 12-month high of $72.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $324.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $358.14 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 6.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.05 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on AMWD shares. Zelman & Associates raised shares of American Woodmark from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on American Woodmark from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.33.

American Woodmark Company Profile

American Woodmark Corporation is a leading manufacturer and distributor of kitchen cabinets and bathroom vanities in North America. The company designs, builds and ships cabinetry products for a broad range of residential customers, including new-home builders, professional remodelers and specialty dealers. Its portfolio encompasses framed and frameless cabinet lines, along with accessory products such as mouldings, panels and hardware components. American Woodmark’s products are sold under the American Woodmark and Waypoint Living Spaces brands through a diversified network of home centers, independent dealers and direct-to-builder channels.

Headquartered in Winchester, Virginia, American Woodmark was founded in 1980 and has grown through a combination of organic expansion and strategic acquisitions.

