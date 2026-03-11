Mackenzie Financial Corp Decreases Stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated $UNH

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 4.7% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 761,856 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 37,817 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $263,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sagard Holdings Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 69.4% during the 3rd quarter. Foster Dykema Cabot & Partners LLC now owns 83 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hurley Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 81.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hurley Capital LLC now owns 89 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $408.00 to $361.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $430.00 to $410.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $425.00 to $389.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $415.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated an “outperform” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.13.

Shares of UNH opened at $282.23 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $256.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $234.60 and a 12 month high of $606.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $306.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $325.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $113.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.38 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 14.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $6.81 EPS. UnitedHealth Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 17.750- EPS. Equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 29.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $2.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $8.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.02%.

UnitedHealth Group Inc is a diversified health care company headquartered in Minnetonka, Minnesota, that operates two primary business platforms: UnitedHealthcare and Optum. Founded in 1977, the company provides a broad range of health benefits and health care services to individuals, employers, governmental entities and other organizations. Its operations span commercial employer-sponsored plans, individual and Medicare and Medicaid programs, and services for customers and health systems in the United States and selected international markets.

UnitedHealthcare is the company’s benefits business, administering health plans and networks, managing provider relationships, and offering coverage products for employers, individuals, and government-sponsored programs.

