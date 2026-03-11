Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Trading Up 4.3% – Here’s What Happened

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 4.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $10.70 and last traded at $10.68. 5,812,539 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 23% from the average session volume of 7,547,934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.24.

A number of brokerages recently commented on LCID. Zacks Research upgraded Lucid Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Lucid Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 6th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lucid Group from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 17th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, December 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $12.50.

The firm has a market cap of $3.50 billion, a PE ratio of -0.88 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00.

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 24th. The company reported ($3.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.49) by ($0.59). Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 207.87% and a negative return on equity of 138.82%. The firm had revenue of $522.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $473.08 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Lucid Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 122.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lucid Group, Inc. will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of LCID. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Lucid Group by 11.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 340,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 34,116 shares in the last quarter. HBK Investments L P purchased a new position in Lucid Group during the second quarter worth approximately $2,658,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,245,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,248,000. Finally, Marex Group plc purchased a new stake in shares of Lucid Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,613,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.17% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group, Inc is a California-based electric vehicle manufacturer specializing in the design, engineering and production of luxury electric sedans. Its flagship model, the Lucid Air, features a proprietary battery and powertrain architecture that emphasizes energy efficiency, extended driving range and high performance. In addition to passenger vehicles, Lucid offers charging solutions and software-enabled services aimed at optimizing the ownership experience and accelerating adoption of zero-emission transportation.

The company was founded in 2007 under the name Atieva, initially focusing on battery technology and electric powertrains for other automakers before transitioning to its own branded vehicles.

