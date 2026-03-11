Logan Energy (CVE:LGN) Shares Up 3.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Logan Energy Corp. (CVE:LGN – Get Free Report) rose 3.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.90 and last traded at C$0.89. Approximately 672,482 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 27% from the average daily volume of 528,399 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce cut Logan Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$1.15 to C$0.95 in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. ATB Cormark Capital Markets upgraded shares of Logan Energy to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Logan Energy from C$1.65 to C$1.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$1.21.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of C$559.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50 and a beta of 5.15.

Logan Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. The company holds interest in the Simonette and Pouce Coupe properties in northwest Alberta; and the Flatrock property in northeastern British Columbia. Logan Energy Corp. was incorporated in 2023 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

