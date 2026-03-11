Loblaw Companies Limited (L) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 on April 1st

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 13th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.1411 per share on Wednesday, April 1st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th.

L stock traded down C$0.15 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$62.99. The stock had a trading volume of 379,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,407,610. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$63.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$60.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$73.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 227.92. Loblaw Companies has a 52 week low of C$45.47 and a 52 week high of C$69.59.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported C$0.67 earnings per share for the quarter. Loblaw Companies had a return on equity of 24.03% and a net margin of 4.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Loblaw Companies will post 9.1225541 EPS for the current year.

Loblaw is one of Canada’s largest grocery, pharmacy, and general merchandise retailers, operating the most expansive store footprint in Ontario and maintaining sizable presences in provinces like Quebec and British Columbia. Key grocery banners include Loblaw, No Frills, and Maxi, while its pharmaceutical operations are the product of its 2014 acquisition of Shoppers Drug Mart. The firm carries a robust private-label assortment, with top sellers like President’s Choice and No Name. In addition to its retail operations, Loblaw oversees a financial-services business, which provides credit card services and guaranteed investment certificates, and also operates its PC Optimum loyalty program.

