Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) Director Sells $137,182.88 in Stock

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) Director John Fahey, Jr. sold 7,768 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $137,182.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 122,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,171,932.76. This trade represents a 5.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Lindblad Expeditions Price Performance

Shares of LIND remained flat at $17.65 on Wednesday. The stock had a trading volume of 571,010 shares, compared to its average volume of 847,539. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.02 and a beta of 2.20. Lindblad Expeditions has a fifty-two week low of $7.45 and a fifty-two week high of $21.23. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.62.

Get Lindblad Expeditions alerts:

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $183.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.66 million. On average, research analysts predict that Lindblad Expeditions will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LIND has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Lindblad Expeditions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lindblad Expeditions from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Lindblad Expeditions in a report on Tuesday, December 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lindblad Expeditions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LIND

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lindblad Expeditions

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Lindblad Expeditions by 44.4% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 15,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 4,921 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions in the 2nd quarter valued at about $512,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $438,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 8.7% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 578,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,755,000 after buying an additional 46,284 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

About Lindblad Expeditions

(Get Free Report)

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ: LIND) is a global leader in expedition cruising, specializing in immersive small-ship voyages to some of the world’s most remote and wildlife-rich regions. The company operates a fleet of purpose-built vessels designed to navigate challenging waters and shorelines, offering guests up-close encounters with natural environments such as the polar ice caps, the Galápagos Islands, Costa Rica’s rainforests and the waterways of Alaska, Patagonia and the Arctic.

Founded on the pioneering spirit of Lars-Eric Lindblad, regarded as the father of expedition travel, Lindblad Expeditions carries forward a legacy of discovery that dates back to the 1960s.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lindblad Expeditions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lindblad Expeditions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.