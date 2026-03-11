Light (OTCMKTS:LGSXY) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Light S.A. (OTCMKTS:LGSXY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.8140 and last traded at $0.8140. 346 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 1,813 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.93.

Light Stock Down 12.5%

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.97.

Light Company Profile

Light SA, trading over-the-counter as LGSXY, is a Brazil-based integrated electric utility primarily active in the state of Rio de Janeiro. The company holds long-term distribution concessions covering dozens of municipalities, supplying power to millions of residential, commercial and industrial customers. Headquartered in Rio de Janeiro city, Light maintains a network of high- and medium-voltage lines, substations and metering infrastructure to ensure reliable service across its concession area.

In addition to its core distribution business, Light develops and operates a portfolio of hydroelectric generation assets located in southeastern Brazil.

