LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD) Price Target Raised to $10.00

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at HC Wainwright from $9.00 to $10.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s target price points to a potential upside of 155.75% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on LifeMD from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 19th. Mizuho cut their price target on LifeMD from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of LifeMD in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $8.00 price objective on shares of LifeMD in a research note on Monday, November 24th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.57.

LifeMD Stock Up 25.3%

NASDAQ LFMD opened at $3.91 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.23 million, a P/E ratio of 15.04 and a beta of 1.92. LifeMD has a 52-week low of $2.56 and a 52-week high of $15.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $3.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.56.

LifeMD (NASDAQ:LFMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $46.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.57 million. LifeMD had a negative return on equity of 497.20% and a net margin of 6.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that LifeMD will post -0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On LifeMD

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. grew its position in shares of LifeMD by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 49,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 2,235 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in LifeMD by 110.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LifeMD by 13.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 25,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,061 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in LifeMD by 18.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 3,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in LifeMD by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 53,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after buying an additional 4,281 shares during the period. 35.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About LifeMD

LifeMD (NASDAQ: LFMD) is a U.S.-based telehealth company that delivers on-demand, membership-based virtual healthcare services. Through its digital platform and mobile applications, LifeMD connects patients with board-certified healthcare providers for diagnosis, treatment and ongoing management of a range of acute and chronic conditions. The company’s core offering centers on personalized care plans supported by prescription fulfillment, lab testing and prescription delivery services.

LifeMD’s service portfolio spans several specialty areas, including men’s health, hormonal therapy, weight management and primary care.

