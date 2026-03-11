Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR) Short Interest Down 65.3% in February

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:LBSR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 36,118 shares, a decrease of 65.3% from the February 12th total of 104,059 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 654,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Based on an average trading volume of 654,622 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Price Performance

LBSR stock opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.05. Liberty Star Uranium & Metals has a fifty-two week low of $0.03 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16.

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Company Profile

Liberty Star Uranium & Metals Corp., trading under the symbol LBSR on the OTCMKTS, is a mineral exploration company focused on the acquisition, evaluation and advancement of uranium and associated metals properties. The firm seeks early‐stage projects with potential for delineation of economic mineralization, leveraging historical data and modern exploration techniques to identify targets in prospective geologic settings.

The company’s technical activities encompass desktop studies, field reconnaissance, and geophysical surveys aimed at prioritizing drilling targets.

