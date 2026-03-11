Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Here’s Why

Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 2,316,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 148% from the previous session’s volume of 933,535 shares.The stock last traded at $7.4250 and had previously closed at $7.75.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LILAK shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Liberty Global presently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $8.20.

Liberty Global Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.74 and a 200 day moving average of $8.04.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LILAK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 48.22% and a negative net margin of 13.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Liberty Global

In other news, CAO Brian D. Zook sold 94,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total transaction of $759,731.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 6,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,776.52. The trade was a 93.27% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Liberty Global

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILAK. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Liberty Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,569,000. Oaktree Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 186.4% during the 3rd quarter. Oaktree Capital Management LP now owns 6,669,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,293,000 after buying an additional 4,341,307 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. raised its position in shares of Liberty Global by 899.7% during the 3rd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 1,093,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,228,000 after buying an additional 983,944 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Global during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,627,000. Finally, Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its holdings in Liberty Global by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 2,895,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,602,000 after acquiring an additional 533,221 shares during the last quarter. 52.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc is a leading international telecommunications and television company, offering video, broadband Internet, fixed-line and mobile services to residential and business customers. Headquartered in London and operating as an ADR on the NASDAQ under the ticker LILAK, the company focuses on developing advanced broadband networks and delivering entertainment and connectivity solutions across Europe.

The company’s core products include high-speed cable broadband, digital and interactive television, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services.

