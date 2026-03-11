Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 9,251 shares, an increase of 172.6% from the February 12th total of 3,394 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,349 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.5 days.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDP traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $24.00. 6,513 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,190. Liberty Broadband has a 12 month low of $23.39 and a 12 month high of $25.55. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.42.

Liberty Broadband Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.4375 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty Broadband’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st. This represents a $1.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.3%.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDP) is a holding company focused on investments in broadband communications. The company’s principal asset is a substantial equity interest in Charter Communications, one of the largest broadband connectivity companies in the United States. Liberty Broadband leverages a tracking stock structure to provide shareholders with direct exposure to the performance of its Charter stake, while maintaining a lean corporate structure that is primarily dedicated to asset management and shareholder returns.

Through its position in Charter Communications, Liberty Broadband participates indirectly in a wide range of digital video, internet and voice services.

