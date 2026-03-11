Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Short Interest Update

Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 1,889 shares, a growth of 159.1% from the February 12th total of 729 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 15,440 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Leuthold Core ETF Trading Down 0.3%

Leuthold Core ETF stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.90. 3,721 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,466. The company has a market capitalization of $69.36 million, a P/E ratio of 19.46 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $38.57 and its 200 day moving average is $38.10. Leuthold Core ETF has a 52 week low of $32.25 and a 52 week high of $39.63.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF stock. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 9,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $315,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC owned approximately 0.45% of Leuthold Core ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Leuthold Core ETF Company Profile

The Leuthold Core ETF (LCR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP Target Risk Moderate index. The fund is an actively-managed global asset allocation fund of funds which seeks total return. LCR was launched on Jan 6, 2020 and is managed by Leuthold.

