Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) Stock Price Down 3.4% – What’s Next?

Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Get Free Report) traded down 3.4% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.1540 and last traded at $1.1540. 674 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 42,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.1950.

Lenovo Group Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.33.

Get Lenovo Group alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lenovo Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Lenovo Group stock. Boston Common Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lenovo Group Limited (OTCMKTS:LNVGF – Free Report) by 84.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,221,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,934,800 shares during the quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lenovo Group were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 23.25% of the company’s stock.

Lenovo Group Company Profile

Lenovo Group (OTCMKTS:LNVGF) is a multinational technology company that designs, develops, manufactures and markets a broad range of computing and smart devices. Founded in Beijing in 1984 as Legend, the company adopted the Lenovo name in 2004 and has since grown into one of the world’s largest PC vendors. In 2005, Lenovo completed its landmark acquisition of IBM’s personal computer business, significantly expanding its global footprint and product portfolio.

The company’s core business activities include the production of laptops, desktops, workstations and servers, along with complementary products such as tablets, smartphones, electronic storage devices and smart televisions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lenovo Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lenovo Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.