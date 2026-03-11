Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B) Sets New 52-Week Low – What’s Next?

Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $91.16 and last traded at $91.19, with a volume of 17326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $95.09.

Lennar Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $22.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $104.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $113.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN.B – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 16th. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lennar had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 9.27%. The company had revenue of $9.37 billion for the quarter.

About Lennar

Lennar is a U.S.-based residential real estate company primarily engaged in the design, construction and sale of new homes. The company builds a range of housing products that typically include single-family detached homes, attached homes and planned community residences aimed at first-time buyers, move-up buyers and active-adult purchasers. Lennar’s operations span many metropolitan and regional housing markets across the United States, and the company is known for a high-volume, production-oriented homebuilding model.

In addition to core homebuilding, Lennar provides a suite of complementary services intended to simplify the homebuying process.

