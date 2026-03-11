Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 89,191 Shares of Snowflake Inc. $SNOW

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,853,589 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 89,191 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $418,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake in the second quarter valued at about $944,895,000. Winslow Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $725,667,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 233.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,104,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473,354 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 272.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,593,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,515 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,083,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,048,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on SNOW. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Snowflake from $285.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Snowflake from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Snowflake from $268.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 26th. Macquarie Infrastructure boosted their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 4th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Snowflake from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.58.

Snowflake Trading Down 4.2%

Shares of NYSE SNOW opened at $175.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.36 and a beta of 1.16. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.10 and a 1-year high of $280.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $192.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.90.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 48.50% and a negative net margin of 28.43%.The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 30.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Snowflake news, EVP Christian Kleinerman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.01, for a total value of $1,650,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 510,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,233,809.77. This trade represents a 1.92% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.19, for a total value of $70,601.57. Following the transaction, the director owned 23,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,084,554.85. This represents a 1.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 711,140 shares of company stock worth $144,037,791 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Trending Headlines about Snowflake

Here are the key news stories impacting Snowflake this week:

Positive Sentiment: Strong AI adoption and research tailwinds — Snowflake published research showing broad AI investment and interoperability demand in healthcare, and separate surveys highlight AI‑driven job gains and enterprise ROI from generative AI adoption, supporting the company's growth narrative around Cortex, Snowflake Intelligence and large AI partnerships.

Strong AI adoption and research tailwinds — Snowflake published research showing broad AI investment and interoperability demand in healthcare, and separate surveys highlight AI‑driven job gains and enterprise ROI from generative AI adoption, supporting the company's growth narrative around Cortex, Snowflake Intelligence and large AI partnerships. Positive Sentiment: Bullish analyst/features arguing valuation opportunity — Several pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) recommend buying SNOW on sustained ~30% revenue growth, improving margins, strong bookings and accelerating AI product adoption — a counterpoint that can attract long‑term investors.

Bullish analyst/features arguing valuation opportunity — Several pieces (e.g., Seeking Alpha) recommend buying SNOW on sustained ~30% revenue growth, improving margins, strong bookings and accelerating AI product adoption — a counterpoint that can attract long‑term investors. Neutral Sentiment: Mixed near‑term performance and analyst mix — Coverage notes a ~19% three‑month pullback driven by margin pressure and competition even as enterprise AI deals give growth upside; Street ratings remain skewed toward Buy but price targets vary materially.

Mixed near‑term performance and analyst mix — Coverage notes a ~19% three‑month pullback driven by margin pressure and competition even as enterprise AI deals give growth upside; Street ratings remain skewed toward Buy but price targets vary materially. Negative Sentiment: Multiple securities class‑action filings and law‑firm notices — Several firms have announced lawsuits and investor deadlines alleging disclosure failures around product efficiency, pricing and revenue impacts (class period cited June 27, 2023–Feb 28, 2024). Litigation heightens uncertainty around potential settlements, legal costs and distracted management.

Multiple securities class‑action filings and law‑firm notices — Several firms have announced lawsuits and investor deadlines alleging disclosure failures around product efficiency, pricing and revenue impacts (class period cited June 27, 2023–Feb 28, 2024). Litigation heightens uncertainty around potential settlements, legal costs and distracted management. Negative Sentiment: Large insider selling disclosed — Director Michael L. Speiser sold ~50,338 shares (~$8.8M) the week of March 6, materially reducing his holding; sizeable insider sales can be interpreted negatively by the market even if for personal reasons.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc is a cloud-native data platform company that provides a suite of services for storing, processing and analyzing large volumes of data. Its core offering, often described as the Snowflake Data Cloud, combines data warehousing, data lake and data sharing capabilities in a single managed service delivered across major public cloud providers. The platform is designed to support analytics, data engineering, data science and application workloads with a focus on scalability, concurrency and simplified administration.

Key products and capabilities include a multi-cluster, shared-data architecture that separates compute from storage; continuous data ingestion and streaming; support for structured and semi-structured data formats; tools for data governance, security and compliance; and developer frameworks for building data applications.

