Legal & General Group Plc Purchases 166,745 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce $CM

Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Free Report) (TSE:CM) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,350,184 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 166,745 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $507,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CM. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 300.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp bought a new position in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the second quarter valued at $35,000. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CM has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “buy (b)” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Tuesday, November 25th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.50.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Price Performance

Shares of CM stock opened at $99.37 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $95.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.82. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 52-week low of $53.62 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.00.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM – Get Free Report) (TSE:CM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The bank reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 15.20% and a net margin of 15.15%.The company had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.20 EPS. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 27th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.61%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE: CM), commonly known as CIBC, is a major Canadian financial institution headquartered in Toronto. Formed in 1961 through the merger of the Canadian Bank of Commerce and the Imperial Bank of Canada, CIBC is one of Canada’s largest banks and provides a broad range of banking and financial services to retail, small business, commercial and institutional clients.

CIBC’s activities span personal and business banking, wealth management, capital markets and corporate banking.

