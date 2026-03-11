Legal & General Group Plc Decreases Stock Holdings in Public Storage $PSA

Legal & General Group Plc cut its holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 5.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,867,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 111,341 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $539,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PSA. First Pacific Financial bought a new position in Public Storage during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Asset Dedication LLC increased its position in shares of Public Storage by 111.1% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 95 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Raiffeisen Bank International AG purchased a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 78.79% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of Public Storage stock opened at $305.95 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $288.77 and a 200 day moving average of $284.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $256.54 and a 12 month high of $314.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.99.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.04%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PSA shares. Barclays boosted their price target on Public Storage from $331.00 to $347.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America downgraded Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Public Storage in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane decreased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $329.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Public Storage currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $307.13.

Public Storage Profile

Public Storage (NYSE: PSA) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in self-storage services. Headquartered in Glendale, California, the company was founded in the early 1970s and has grown through development and acquisitions to become one of the largest owner-operators of self-storage facilities in the United States. It is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker PSA.

The company’s core business is the ownership, operation and management of self-storage properties that serve both residential and commercial customers.

