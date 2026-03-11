Legal & General Group Plc Boosts Holdings in Bank Of Montreal $BMO

Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,525,666 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176,923 shares during the quarter. Legal & General Group Plc’s holdings in Bank Of Montreal were worth $589,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bank Of Montreal in the third quarter valued at $231,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Bank Of Montreal by 22.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 370,391 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,233,000 after acquiring an additional 67,223 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 10.0% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,758 shares of the bank’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Bank Of Montreal by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 65,816 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,573,000 after purchasing an additional 11,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank Of Montreal by 29.0% in the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 164,806 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $21,480,000 after buying an additional 37,029 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on BMO. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Bank Of Montreal in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Raymond James Financial upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. TD Securities upgraded Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Zacks Research raised shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Bank Of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have issued a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Bank Of Montreal has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.00.

Bank Of Montreal Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of BMO stock opened at $143.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Bank Of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $85.40 and a fifty-two week high of $149.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $139.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.95. The stock has a market cap of $100.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.92.

Bank Of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Get Free Report) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 25th. The bank reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.16. Bank Of Montreal had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.73 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Bank Of Montreal will post 7.71 EPS for the current year.

Bank Of Montreal Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.67 per share. This represents a $6.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. Bank Of Montreal’s payout ratio is 56.56%.

About Bank Of Montreal

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO), commonly known as BMO Financial Group, is one of Canada’s largest and longest-established banks. Founded in Montreal and headquartered in Montreal, Quebec, the bank provides a broad range of financial services to retail, commercial, corporate and institutional clients. BMO is publicly listed in both Canada and the United States and operates under a consolidated financial services model that integrates banking, capital markets, wealth management and asset management activities.

BMO’s core businesses include personal and commercial banking—offering checking and savings accounts, lending, mortgages, and small-business services—alongside wealth management and private banking through its asset and investment management divisions.

Featured Articles

