Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Pravin Desale Sells 2,366 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Pravin Desale sold 2,366 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.41, for a total transaction of $218,642.06. Following the transaction, the senior vice president owned 80,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,469,130.66. This trade represents a 2.84% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Pravin Desale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 9th, Pravin Desale sold 1,331 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total transaction of $120,628.53.

On Tuesday, February 17th, Pravin Desale sold 685 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.44, for a total value of $65,376.40.

On Friday, December 12th, Pravin Desale sold 839 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total value of $65,517.51.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,586.79, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.68. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 52 week low of $34.69 and a 52 week high of $108.08.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm’s revenue was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 15th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 17th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird set a $120.00 price objective on Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.64.

Brokerages have issued an average rating of "Moderate Buy" on LSCC, which supports upside sentiment from institutional investors and can help attract buying interest.

Lattice won Embedded Computing Design's "Best in Show" award at embedded world 2026 for its PQC‑ready MachXO5‑NX TDQ FPGA (quantum‑resistant crypto features). Product accolades like this can boost commercial credibility and sales visibility in security‑sensitive markets.

Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~21% to ~5.76M shares, ~4.3% of float). A meaningful decline in shares sold short removes some downward pressure and can amplify rallies as short covering diminishes.

Several senior executives, including the CEO, CFO and multiple SVPs, disclosed sales totaling several thousand shares between March 9–10 (each sale represented low single‑digit percentage reductions in their holdings). While insider sales can be routine (diversification or tax planning), clustered executive selling can create near‑term selling pressure or concern among some investors.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LSCC. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter worth about $102,185,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,082,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $733,000. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,872,084 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $357,221,000 after purchasing an additional 169,790 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 95.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,338,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $98,129,000 after purchasing an additional 654,748 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

