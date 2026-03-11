Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) SVP Esam Elashmawi Sells 2,360 Shares

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) SVP Esam Elashmawi sold 2,360 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $213,886.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president directly owned 163,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,195.47. The trade was a 1.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock traded up $1.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $91.69. The company had a trading volume of 1,943,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,194,188. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68. The company has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,586.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 1-year low of $34.69 and a 1-year high of $108.08.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The company had revenue of $145.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.59% and a return on equity of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at $25,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 462.9% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC bought a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC bought a new position in Lattice Semiconductor during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on LSCC. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 11th. Benchmark boosted their price target on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.64.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

