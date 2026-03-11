Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) CAO Tonya Stevens Sells 1,092 Shares of Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) CAO Tonya Stevens sold 1,092 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.63, for a total value of $98,967.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 63,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,747,301.45. This trade represents a 1.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Tonya Stevens also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 2nd, Tonya Stevens sold 3,230 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.38, for a total value of $308,077.40.

NASDAQ:LSCC opened at $91.69 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 4,586.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.68. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation has a 12-month low of $34.69 and a 12-month high of $108.08.

Lattice Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:LSCC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $145.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.18 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 0.59%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. Lattice Semiconductor has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.340-0.380 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Corporation will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LSCC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 12th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $95.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $85.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its position in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 23,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 12,466 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $917,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,312 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,563,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 46.5% in the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 476 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 45.2% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.08% of the company’s stock.

Positive Sentiment: Brokerages have issued an average rating of “Moderate Buy” on LSCC, which supports upside sentiment from institutional investors and can help attract buying interest. Read More.

Brokerages have issued an average rating of “Moderate Buy” on LSCC, which supports upside sentiment from institutional investors and can help attract buying interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Lattice won Embedded Computing Design’s “Best in Show” award at embedded world 2026 for its PQC‑ready MachXO5‑NX TDQ FPGA (quantum‑resistant crypto features). Product accolades like this can boost commercial credibility and sales visibility in security‑sensitive markets. Read More.

Lattice won Embedded Computing Design’s “Best in Show” award at embedded world 2026 for its PQC‑ready MachXO5‑NX TDQ FPGA (quantum‑resistant crypto features). Product accolades like this can boost commercial credibility and sales visibility in security‑sensitive markets. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~21% to ~5.76M shares, ~4.3% of float). A meaningful decline in shares sold short removes some downward pressure and can amplify rallies as short covering diminishes. (Source: short‑interest update)

Short interest fell sharply in February (down ~21% to ~5.76M shares, ~4.3% of float). A meaningful decline in shares sold short removes some downward pressure and can amplify rallies as short covering diminishes. (Source: short‑interest update) Negative Sentiment: Several senior executives, including the CEO, CFO and multiple SVPs, disclosed sales totaling several thousand shares between March 9–10 (each sale represented low single‑digit percentage reductions in their holdings). While insider sales can be routine (diversification or tax planning), clustered executive selling can create near‑term selling pressure or concern among some investors. Representative SEC filing: Read More.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation is a U.S.-based semiconductor company specializing in low-power, small-footprint programmable logic devices. The company’s product portfolio centers on field-programmable gate arrays (FPGAs), programmable logic devices (PLDs) and related intellectual property cores that enable customers to implement custom digital functions in applications where energy efficiency and compact size are critical. Lattice’s solutions are widely used to accelerate edge computing, support video and sensor interfaces, and provide flexible I/O connectivity across a variety of end markets.

The company offers a range of FPGA families, including the iCE40 series for ultra-low power mobile and consumer applications, the MachXO series for embedded control and security, and the ECP5 series for midrange performance in communications, industrial automation and automotive domains.

