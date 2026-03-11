Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Trading 1.7% Higher Following Analyst Upgrade

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $250.00 to $255.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Lam Research traded as high as $221.62 and last traded at $218.87. 7,128,309 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 42% from the average session volume of 12,210,447 shares. The stock had previously closed at $215.23.

LRCX has been the subject of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Lam Research from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Citic Securities raised their price target on Lam Research from $165.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price target on shares of Lam Research in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Finally, Rothschild & Co Redburn boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lam Research has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.35.

In other news, Director Eric Brandt sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.60, for a total value of $7,896,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 253,705 shares in the company, valued at $57,235,848. This trade represents a 12.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ava Harter sold 4,000 shares of Lam Research stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.50, for a total value of $930,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 54,705 shares in the company, valued at $12,718,912.50. This represents a 6.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders sold a total of 130,886 shares of company stock worth $29,658,802 in the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Positive Sentiment: IBM collaboration accelerates roadmap for advanced nodes — Lam and IBM announced a joint effort to advance sub‑1nm logic scaling (materials, processes and High‑NA EUV techniques). That directly supports Lam's TAM at the leading edge of wafer‑fab equipment and improves its long‑term exposure to advanced logic capex. IBM and Lam press release

Positive Sentiment: Upgraded industry outlook and higher analyst target — Barclays raised its chip‑gear spending estimates and boosted Lam's price target (from $250 to $255), backing stronger capital spending for 2026–27 and lending near‑term demand credibility. These upgrades support earnings and multiple expansion for equipment names. Chip gear spending article Barclays price target note

Positive Sentiment: S&P‑100 inclusion and sector rotation into equipment names — Lam's upcoming addition to the S&P 100 (effective prior to March 23) plus improving sentiment toward AI/compute capex is prompting passive inflows and rotation back into high‑beta semiconductor‑equipment stocks. That can create incremental demand and support the share price. QuiverQuant S&P100 coverage

Positive Sentiment: Significant drop in short interest — short interest fell ~20.7% to ~26.1M shares as of Feb. 27 (≈2.1% of float) with a ~3.0 days‑to‑cover ratio. Reduced short exposure lowers selling pressure and reduces tail risk from shorting activity. (data release)

Neutral Sentiment: Valuation check after big gains — recent analysis highlights Lam's very strong 1‑year return and a recent pullback; investors are weighing stretched multiples versus continued demand/guide. This frames the tradeoff between momentum and valuation risk. Valuation analysis

Negative Sentiment: Notable insider selling and mixed institutional flows — recent disclosures show multiple insiders net selling and large institutional portfolio shifts (some big reductions and additions); heavy insider sales can be perceived as profit‑taking and may temper near‑term sentiment. Insider & institutional activity

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. PMV Capital Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Bayban purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mcguire Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, University of Illinois Foundation bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 84.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market cap of $273.32 billion, a PE ratio of 44.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $222.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $171.33.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 28th. The semiconductor company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.10. Lam Research had a return on equity of 62.81% and a net margin of 30.22%.The business had revenue of $5.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.450 EPS. Research analysts predict that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 4th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 21.31%.

Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ: LRCX) is a global supplier of wafer fabrication equipment and services to the semiconductor industry. Founded in 1980 by David K. Lam and headquartered in Fremont, California, the company develops and manufactures systems used in multiple stages of semiconductor device production, including thin film deposition, plasma etch, wafer cleaning and related process modules and automation.

Lam’s product portfolio covers core process technologies employed by logic and memory manufacturers, with equipment designed to support advanced-node patterning, 3D NAND and other emerging device architectures.

