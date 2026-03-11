Korea Investment CORP Sells 33,160 Shares of Corpay, Inc. $CPAY

Korea Investment CORP lowered its position in shares of Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,160 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned about 0.08% of Corpay worth $16,310,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CPAY. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Corpay in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Corpay by 39.3% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 5,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 30.4% in the first quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 3,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares during the period. Aviva PLC grew its holdings in Corpay by 1,736.1% in the second quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 47,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after purchasing an additional 44,810 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Corpay by 6.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,621,000 after purchasing an additional 7,567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on CPAY shares. Wall Street Zen raised Corpay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 5th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Corpay from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corpay from $315.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $377.57.

In other Corpay news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $610,063.65. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 2,180 shares in the company, valued at $781,857. This represents a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Steven T. Stull acquired 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $314.98 per share, with a total value of $2,519,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 29,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,210,330.18. The trade was a 37.66% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 5.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Corpay stock opened at $329.36 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $326.46 and a 200 day moving average of $306.86. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $361.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market cap of $23.04 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.80.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current year.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

