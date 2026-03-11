Korea Investment CORP Cuts Stake in VeriSign, Inc. $VRSN

Korea Investment CORP lessened its stake in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 78,572 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,738 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of VeriSign worth $21,966,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $300,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 8.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,443,710 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,199,318,000 after purchasing an additional 861,065 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in VeriSign by 32.9% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,097,003 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $894,414,000 after purchasing an additional 767,363 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in VeriSign by 394.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 552,008 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $154,325,000 after purchasing an additional 440,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its stake in VeriSign by 496.3% during the 2nd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 352,481 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $101,797,000 after purchasing an additional 293,373 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Stock Down 1.6%

Shares of VeriSign stock opened at $238.61 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $236.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $251.69. VeriSign, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $208.86 and a fifty-two week high of $310.60. The firm has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.08 and a beta of 0.76.

VeriSign Increases Dividend

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The information services provider reported $2.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $425.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $424.04 million. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.40% and a net margin of 49.84%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.00 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 19th were paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. This is a boost from VeriSign’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.78%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 498 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.08, for a total transaction of $124,041.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 30,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,501,044.20. The trade was a 1.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.20, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 416,099 shares in the company, valued at $103,275,771.80. This trade represents a 1.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 16,158 shares of company stock valued at $3,956,185. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VRSN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on VeriSign from $270.00 to $271.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 6th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of VeriSign from $337.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of VeriSign from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $292.00.

About VeriSign

VeriSign, Inc (NASDAQ: VRSN) is an internet infrastructure company that operates critical components of the global Domain Name System (DNS) and provides cybersecurity-related services. The company is best known as the authoritative registry operator for the .com and .net top-level domains, maintaining the central databases and zone files that enable domain name resolution for millions of websites. VeriSign’s registry role is performed under contractual agreements with Internet Corporation for Assigned Names and Numbers (ICANN) and involves high-availability, highly secure operations to support continuous internet connectivity.

In addition to its registry business, VeriSign offers a suite of services designed to protect and accelerate DNS and internet traffic for enterprises and service providers.

