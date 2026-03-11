Korea Investment CORP Boosts Stake in F5, Inc. $FFIV

Korea Investment CORP grew its position in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,697 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. Korea Investment CORP owned 0.08% of F5 worth $15,415,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in F5 during the second quarter worth $883,000. Railway Pension Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of F5 by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 26,330 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $8,510,000 after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the last quarter. Candriam S.C.A. raised its stake in shares of F5 by 53.0% during the 2nd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 5,204 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,802 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 128.1% in the 3rd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 4,454 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in shares of F5 by 217.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 229,591 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $74,142,000 after buying an additional 157,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

F5 Stock Up 0.3%

FFIV opened at $286.14 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $273.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $280.27. F5, Inc. has a twelve month low of $223.76 and a twelve month high of $346.00. The company has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67, a PEG ratio of 8.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

F5 ( NASDAQ:FFIV Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 27th. The network technology company reported $4.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $822.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $755.97 million. F5 had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 22.08%. F5’s revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.84 EPS. F5 has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.340-3.460 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 15.650-16.050 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that F5, Inc. will post 11.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FFIV shares. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of F5 from $267.00 to $283.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of F5 from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of F5 from $336.00 to $296.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of F5 from a “buy (b-)” rating to a “hold (c+)” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of F5 in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, F5 presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $309.89.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Chad Michael Whalen sold 688 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.05, for a total transaction of $190,610.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 26,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,294,449.45. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Francois Locoh-Donou sold 3,755 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.53, for a total value of $1,064,655.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 150,323 shares in the company, valued at $42,621,080.19. This trade represents a 2.44% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,501 shares of company stock valued at $6,415,370. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About F5



F5 Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) specializes in application services and delivery networking, helping organizations ensure the availability, performance and security of their applications. The company’s core offerings include advanced load balancing, traffic management and application security solutions designed to optimize user experiences and protect against threats such as distributed denial-of-service (DDoS) attacks and web application exploits.

At the heart of F5’s product portfolio is the BIG-IP platform, which provides a suite of software modules for local and global traffic management, secure web application firewalling and DNS service delivery.

